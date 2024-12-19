FAA temporarily bans drones over 'critical New Jersey infrastructure'

The Federal Aviation Administration announced temporary flight restrictions for drones over 22 communities in New Jersey.

Restrictions exist in areas including Burlington to South Brunswick until Jan. 17.

"At the request of federal security partners, the FAA published 22 Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) prohibiting drone flights over critical New Jersey infrastructure," the FAA said in a statement to Scripps News.

The flying objects, which were first spotted over New Jersey in mid-November, have since been reported in at least seven other states. President Joe Biden addressed concerns about the drones on Tuesday night.

"There’s nothing nefarious apparently, but they’re checking it all out," the president said.

He added, "We’re following it closely. So far, no sense of danger.”

National security officials have also downplayed concerns. Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said this week that while "concerning activity" is still being investigated, it's not uncommon to see drones flying in the sky.

The ban in New Jersey has some exceptions. Drones can be flown if they are used in conjunction with law enforcement, national defense, homeland security or disaster response missions.

