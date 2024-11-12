Explosion in Louisville leaves at least 11 injured, officials say

At least 11 employees were taken to hospitals and residents were urged to shelter in place after an explosion at a Louisville, Kentucky, business on Tuesday.

News outlets reported that neighbors heard what sounded like an explosion coming from a business that manufactures ingredients for soft drinks. Overhead news video footage showed an industrial building with a large hole in its roof.

"The cause at this point of the explosion is unknown,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. No one died in the explosion, he said.

The Louisville Fire Department said in a post on the social platform X that multiple agencies were responding to a “large-scale incident.”

Louisville Metro Emergency Services said evacuation orders are in place for two surrounding blocks.