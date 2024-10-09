Watch Now
Ethel Kennedy hospitalized after a stroke, her family says

Joe Kennedy III said his grandmother Ethel suffered a stroke in her sleep last week and was hospitalized.
Ethel Kennedy, the 96-year-old widow of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, was hospitalized after suffering a stroke, her family said.

In a post on X Tuesday, Joe Kennedy III said his grandmother Ethel suffered a stroke in her sleep the previous Thursday. She was hospitalized for treatment.

"She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible, and she is surrounded by family," his post read. "She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We are here looking after her."

Ethel is the sister-in-law of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy. She founded the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization in 1968 after her husband Robert was assassinated.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for additional updates.

