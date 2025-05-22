Trump administration strips Harvard’s ability to enroll foreign students

The Trump administration is escalating its feud with Harvard, revoking the university’s certification to enroll international students and ordering current foreign students to transfer or risk losing their legal status.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Thursday that her department is terminating Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, citing concerns over campus safety, antisemitism, and alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

In a statement, Noem accused Harvard of allowing “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to harass Jewish students and disrupt campus life. She also alleged the university had hosted and trained members of a CCP paramilitary group linked to the genocide of Uyghurs in China.

“This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus,” Noem said.

The action follows months of escalating tensions between Harvard and the federal government.

In April, the university sued the Trump administration after the Department of Education moved to freeze more than $2 billion in federal grants. The lawsuit argues that the administration is violating Harvard’s First Amendment right to academic freedom and exceeding its constitutional and statutory authority.

The Education Department warned in March that it would investigate Harvard over alleged antisemitic discrimination and harassment.

In a letter sent to Harvard, the administration demanded sweeping reforms, including changes to university governance, leadership, hiring, admissions, and the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Harvard declined to comply.

"The university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights," President Alan Garber wrote in response.

