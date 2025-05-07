NYPD called to Columbia University after protesters cause 'safety hazard' at campus library

Officials at Columbia University summoned the New York Police Department Wednesday after a large pro-Palestinian protest caused a disruption and injuries on the New York campus.

"Due to the number of individuals participating in the disruption inside and outside the building, a large group of people attempting to force their way into Butler Library creating a safety hazard, and what we believe to be the significant presence of individuals not affiliated with the University, Columbia has taken the necessary step of requesting the presence of NYPD to assign in securing the building and the safety of our community," a statement from the school read.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday evening police had been sent to the campus “to remove individuals who are trespassing.”

Unconfirmed eyewitness video posted Wednesday purported to show protesters vandalizing shelves and pictures and attempting to force entry to Butler Library on the Columbia campus. Other protesters hung the Palestinian flag on shelves in the library.

A message posted by Columbia Wednesday said the school had asked for identification and sought to disperse the protesters.

"No individuals who have been protesting in the reading room have chosen, at this point, to identify themselves or depart," the school said.

RELATED STORY | Under threat from Trump, Columbia University agrees to policy changes

Following pressure from the Trump administration and threats to suspend billions of dollars in federal funds, Columbia University agreed in March to update rules for student protests that barred face masks and required protesters to present identification.

The university also agreed to change the oversight of its Middle East studies department.

The same month, the Trump administration canceled $400 million in grants to the school over “continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.”

Education Secretary Linda McMahon implied the suspension was due to Columbia not complying with federal antidiscrimination laws.

This is a developing story and will be updated.