Halloween shirts at Arizona high school stir anger over perceived political message

Some Arizona math teachers put on Halloween costumes that added up to trouble. Their T-shirts focused a lot of anger on Cienega High School in Vail, Arizona.

The Vail School District released a picture of math teachers from Halloween 2024. The shirts are dyed to look soaked with blood. The writing says “problem solved”.

The district says the teachers wore the same shirts this year. But if the shirts were meant to comment on tough math problems last year, this year includes fresh memories of the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Some people interpreted the shirts as approval of Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Those people were so angry that Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies brought extra security to campus.

The internet has helped the anger go national and international. One email to the Scripps News Group appeared to come from Brazil.

One Facebook commenter noted the blood was on the same side as Charlie Kirk’s wound. He said: “… This was intentional and meant to be a political statement. “

Another person wrote, “They’re teachers, experienced college graduates. Seems like one of them woulda went, 'Hey, you think someone might misinterpret this?'"

Others just said whatever the message, it was tone deaf. But others wrote in to support the Vail schools.

In an interview provided by the school district, Vail Superintendent John Carruth says the teachers are sorry, they never meant to portray anything other than slaying math problems and no one seemed to take offense until the picture went far and wide on social media.

He says in retrospect, no one should have worn those shirts.

“And I have deep sympathy and understanding for all people who are victims of violence, including Charlie Kirk and his family. That’s critically important," Carruth said.

And he says he’s well aware that children watch how adults react to things in the world, and adults should keep that in mind before they pick up a phone or a keyboard.

This article was written by Craig Smith for the Scripps News Group in Tucson.