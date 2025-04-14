Earthquake with 5.2 preliminary magnitude rocks San Diego County

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 shook Southern California near San Diego on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered just a couple of miles southeast of Julian at 10:08 a.m. PT, USGS reported.

According to the Scripps News Group in San Diego, there have been multiple aftershocks ranging between 2.5 and 3 magnitude.

So far, there are no official reports on injuries or potential structural damage.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office tweeted that he "has been briefed on the earthquake in San Diego County. The state is coordinating with local authorities to assess any damage and if emergency response is needed."

Watch for obstacles in the road like these rocks that fell on SR-76 just east of E Grade Road. Caltrans crews are out assessing the highway infrastructure for any damage from this morning’s earthquake. #BeAlert #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/6ZUjSdJX8n — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 14, 2025

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.