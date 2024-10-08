DOJ sues LA Fitness over alleged disability discrimination at its gyms

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against LA Fitness, alleging that the popular gym chain illegally discriminated against people with disabilities.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, accuses LA Fitness of violating of the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide people with equal access to services and facilities at its clubs.

RELATED STORY | New Orleans man creates gym for amputees, quadriplegics

The DOJ cited things like broken pool lifts and broken elevators, claiming that LA Fitness refused to fix the issues even after some members had complained. The suit also accuses the gym chain of charging some members extra to have someone help them access LA Fitness facilities.

“Access to physical fitness activity is crucial for promoting the health and well-being of all Americans, including those with disabilities,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “For over 30 years, the ADA has prohibited gyms and fitness clubs like LA Fitness from denying patrons with disabilities the opportunity to use and enjoy facilities enjoyed by patrons without disabilities. Through this lawsuit, the Justice Department seeks to eliminate LA Fitness’s discriminatory barriers and ensure that people with disabilities have equal access to fully participate at their local LA Fitness gym and fitness clubs.”

RELATED STORY | Blink Fitness, a low-cost gym with over 100 locations, files for bankruptcy

The DOJ is also seeking monetary damages for those with disabilities who have been harmed by the allegations presented against LA Fitness. Scripps News reached out to the company for comment but has not yet heard back.

According to its website, LA Fitness claims to "not discriminate against individuals with disabilities and will take all steps necessary to provide our members with disabilities full and equal enjoyment of our facilities and services, in accordance with applicable laws."

Founded in California in 1984, LA Fitness has nearly 700 locations across the U.S., making it one of the largest gym chains in the country.