Dog found alive after 50 hours alone in Alaska wilderness following avalanche

A dog missing for approximately 50 hours in the Alaska wilderness has been found alive following an avalanche that injured the two hikers she was with.

LouLou, a 4-year-old poodle-husky mix, was accompanying two experienced mountaineers on Saturday in Chugach State Park when an avalanche swept the men approximately 500 feet off a mountain ridge.

Both men survived but suffered serious injuries, including broken bones, and were transported to a hospital. LouLou, however, was nowhere to be found.

Lauren Padawer, the girlfriend of one of the hikers, was traveling overseas when she learned about the avalanche through a Facebook post. After confirming the men were safe, she turned her attention to finding LouLou.

She posted appeals for help in local outdoor and pet groups, prompting an outpouring of support from volunteers offering helicopters, drones and search assistance.

A critical clue came from LouLou's Apple AirTag, which transmitted signals from the same general location during aerial searches.

After roughly 50 hours alone in the snowy mountains, LouLou was located alive and largely uninjured by people who had joined the search.