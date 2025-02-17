19 injured after Delta plane from Minneapolis flips over on landing at Toronto airport

A Delta Air Lines plane flipped over on landing at a Toronto airport Monday.

At least 19 people were injured in the incident. Two of those people were airlifted to trauma centers and one pediatric patient was taken to a children's hospital.

There were 80 people aboard the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The fuselage of the plane is upside down at the snowy Toronto Pearson International Airport.

"All passengers and crew are accounted for," the airport said in a statement posted on X.

"First and foremost, there was no loss of life, and this is in due part to our heroic and trained first responders," said Deborah Flint, CEO of Toronto Pearson International Airport, at a press conference on Monday evening.

There were 22 Canadians aboard the plane, Pearson said. The rest of those aboard were from a range of nationalities.

17 injured passengers were taken to area hospitals. None of them appear to have critical injuries.

It's still unclear what caused the plane, which was traveling from Minneapolis, to flip over. During the press conference on Monday, officials did not address a cause or any other details that contributed to the crash.

The airport reopened some runways at 5p.m. local time on Monday. Officials said the runway where the incident occurred will be closed during the investigation, and is likely to impact flight operations for the duration.

"Initial reports indicate there are no fatalities and 18 customers with injuries have been transported to area hospitals. Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted," Delta Air Lines said in a statement about the crash.

The Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR jet was operated by Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis.

This is the fourth major air travel incident in North America in the last month. Recent incidents include an airborne collision near Reagan National Airport on Jan. 29 in which 67 people died and an air ambulance crash in Philadelphia on Jan 31 that killed seven people.

U.S. representatives from the FAA and the NTSB will assist the Transportation Safety Board of Canada with the investigation of the crash.

Scripps News correspondent Alex Miller happened to be at the airport when the incident occurred on Monday. She said many flights in and out of the airport have been suspended.

At the airport in Toronto (YYZ)— and all flights are now suspended. pic.twitter.com/N7FYV4tBzp — Alex Miller (@AlexMillerNews) February 17, 2025

"Toronto has experienced a level of snow that they really haven't seen in years over the course of the weekend," Miller said. "There were delays on delays. The roads have been very bad all weekend. The tarmac is incredibly icy as well."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

