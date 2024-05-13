Delta and Spirit airplanes collide at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

A Spirit Airlines plane was hit by the wing of a Delta Airlines plane Sunday night at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. as Spirit Airlines Flight 655 was parked at a gate and in the process of boarding passengers. That's when the wingtip of Delta flight DL2577 made contact with the Spirit aircraft, a spokesperson with Spirit Airlines said.

There were no injuries reported on either aircraft, both airlines said.

Delta passengers on the flight endured a four-hour delay while the airline worked to reaccommodate them with another aircraft, Delta said.

The Spirit aircraft was removed from service to be examined, and the airline said it reaccommodated passengers who were scheduled for that flight.

Delta released the following statement to Scripps News Cleveland regarding the collision:

Delta teams are working to reaccommodate customers to their final destination to Atlanta tonight after the wingtip from Delta flight DL2577 made contact with a parked aircraft at CLE. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.



Spirit also released a statement:

Spirit Airlines flight 655 (CLE-LAX) was parked at the gate in Cleveland (CLE) and in the process of boarding when the wing tip of another airline’s aircraft made contact with our aircraft. Our Guests deplaned normally through the jet bridge, and no injuries to Spirit Guests or Team Members were reported. Safety is our top priority, and the aircraft was removed from service to be thoroughly inspected by our maintenance team. We are reaccommodating our Guests with alternate travel arrangements as quickly as possible.

This story was originally published by Maya Morita at Scripps News Cleveland.