Decades-long mystery ends: Teen missing since 1994 located alive

A woman who vanished as a 13-year-old in Arizona more than 30 years ago has been found alive. Christina Maria Plante disappeared in 1994 after leaving her home to visit her horse at a nearby stable.

The sheriff's office said the search came to an end after exhausting numerous resources in trying to find her.

"Christina was reported missing after she vanished without a trace from her community. At the time of her disappearance, extensive search efforts were conducted involving local law enforcement, volunteers, and regional resources. Despite exhaustive ground searches, interviews, and investigative follow-up, no viable leads were developed," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

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The Gila County Sheriff’s Office cold case unit recently located her but is not releasing details to protect her privacy.

The sheriff's office said it periodically reviews cold cases, and now considers this one resolved after confirming her identity.

"This case underscores the importance of cold case review initiatives and the impact of evolving technology in bringing long-awaited answers to families and communities. The Sheriff's Office extends its gratitude to the investigators, analysts, partner agencies, and community members who contributed to keeping this case active over the decades," the office said.

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