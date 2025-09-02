U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
University of Kentucky cheerleader arrested after infant found dead in closet

New details have been released in the infant's death and the arrest of 21-year-old Laken Snelling, who is charged with several crimes in connection, according to Lexington police.
Police report that Snelling was arrested Saturday and charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant. Snelling is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. Police say that Snelling is the infant's mother.

According to Lexington Police, officers were dispatched for an unresponsive infant at a home on Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, they found an infant who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The citation said the "infant was located wrapped in a towel inside of a black trash bag." According to the citation, Snelling was interviewed by officers and "admitted to giving birth." Snelling "admitted to concealing the birth by cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside of a black trash bag, including the infant, who was wrapped in a towel," the citation said.

A release from the LPD says that the Fayette County Coroner's Office will release the infant's cause of death.

The University of Kentucky provided the following comment: "We can confirm that she has been a member of the STUNT team for the last three seasons. All other questions should be directed to the Lexington Police."

