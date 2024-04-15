Tennessee State University football player killed in hit-and-run

Chazan Page, a 20-year-old football player at Tennessee State University, died in a hit-and-run accident around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say Page was walking when he was struck by a car traveling at a very high speed. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

Page attended Lipscomb Academy in high school and was a Nashville native. He played football all four years of high school, and in college was one of two offensive linemen to play and start in all 11 games, according to TSU's website. He played alongside his brother, Chandon, a defensive lineman, in all four of his seasons.

In a post from TSU, Director of Athletics Mikki Allen shared condolences.

"He helped bring out the best in others with his outstanding leadership on and off the field, positive attitude, and genuine care for the people around him. It is extremely difficult to lose a member of our athletics family, and we mourn the loss of Chazan," Allen said.

Police are working to identify the car that struck Page — they say it is either a red sedan or a small SUV, and it will have significant front-end damage.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, and can remain anonymous.

This story was originally published by Hannah Urban at Scripps News Nashville.