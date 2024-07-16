Sen. Bob Menendez found guilty in federal bribery trial

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was found guilty in a federal corruption trial on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports.

Over the course of the nine-week trial, prosecutors argued that Menendez abused his power as a senator in exchange for bribes from three New Jersey businessmen between 2018 and 2022. He was also accused of acting as a foreign agent for the government of Egypt.

The Democratic senator pleaded not guilty to 16 criminal counts, including bribery, fraud, extortion and obstruction of justice.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.