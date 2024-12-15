Rhode Island health benefits system the target of major cyberattack

Cybercriminals on Sunday launched a major attack on Rhode Island's online system for health and human benefits, Gov. Dan McKee said.

Officials said the hackers are also demanding a ransom but didn't offer any further information.

"Addressing the cybersecurity breach of the RIBridges system is a top priority for my Administration," McKee said in a statement."We're working with law enforcement and IT experts. We'll continue to keep Rhode Islanders updated."

RELATED STORY | Google gives universities $25 million to get more students into cybersecurity

RIBridges, which manages benefits related to Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Child Care Assistance Program, and more, was taken offline Friday after the state was informed of a breach to the system.

Officials confirmed there is a "high probability" that the cybercriminals obtained personally identifiable information.

McKee said Rhode Islanders whose personal information is impacted will be notified soon with information on how to secure free credit monitoring.

RELATED STORY | Cyber criminals are increasingly helping Russia and China target the US and allies, Microsoft says

"Deloitte has contracted with Experian to run a call center which is open today (12/15), 11 AM to 8 PM," he said. "Starting 12/16, the call center will be open Monday - Fridays, 9 AM to 9 PM."

Those who believe they may have been impacted by the data breach have been advised to contact a hotline at 833-918-6603, or visit here for the latest updates and security tips.