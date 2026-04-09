London bag thief unknowingly takes $3M Fabergé egg, gets 27-month sentence

A bag-snatcher who stole a designer handbag without knowing it contained a Fabergé egg and watch worth up to $3 million was sentenced Thursday to more than two years in prison.

Enzo Conticello lifted the Givenchy bag from its owner outside a pub in London’s Soho nightlife district in November 2024.

The pricey bag cost about 1,600 pounds, but its contents were worth considerably more: Alongside a laptop, keys, bank card and makeup were a Fabergé egg and watch. They belonged to the victim’s employer, the Craft Irish Whiskey Company, and had been used for a work event earlier that day.

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Prosecutor Julian Winship said Conticello, 29, was looking for “easy cash” and handed over the bag, with the egg inside, to buy drugs. He was linked to the theft after trying to use the victim's stolen bank card in a shop.

Conticello, also known as Hakin Boudjenoune, pleaded guilty in February to theft and fraud. His lawyer, Katie Porter-Windley, said “it was a moment of opportunity which he took, and he is genuinely remorseful for his behavior.”

At Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, Judge Kate Livesay sentenced Conticello to 27 months in prison.

The Metropolitan Police force said it is still hunting the egg, described as green and gold and about 4 inches high, and the accompanying watch, rose gold with a brown leather strap.

They are part of a Fabergé set, also containing whiskey, cigars and a humidor, other examples of which have been sold for between $2 and $3 million.

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Winship said prosecutors accepted that it would be fruitless to try to recover the value of the stolen items from Conticello, who is not “a person of means.”

Founded in Russia in the 19th century, luxury brand Fabergé is famed for its ornate bejeweled eggs, which have sold at auction for as much as $30 million.