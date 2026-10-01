Officials say they stopped a violent plot targeting the Texas Capitol

A 40-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of plotting to attack the Texas Capitol, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement that it received “credible information about an individual planning a violent attack" for Thursday in Austin. Officials did not provide details about the alleged plot, citing an ongoing investigation.

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The tip came in Tuesday evening, and SWAT officers made the arrest about 3 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in Converse, near San Antonio.

Benny Caldera Jr. was charged with making a terroristic threat against a public servant, a felony, the DPS statement said. He made bond, according to online court records in Bexar County, but DPS said later Wednesday that Caldera was in federal custody after being arrested by the FBI to face additional federal charges.

DPS did not provide further details, and the FBI's San Antonio press office did not immediately respond to an email late Wednesday seeking comment.

Messages were left seeking comment from John Bunk, an attorney listed for Caldera.

DPS notified state lawmakers about the threat and arrest early Wednesday. The Capitol remained open during regular operating hours.

Gov. Greg Abbott said DPS was assisted by the FBI in making the arrest.

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"Texas will NOT tolerate threats of violence against our Capitol," the governor said in a statement on social media.