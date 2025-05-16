Watch Now
Nearly a dozen 'armed and dangerous' inmates escape from a jail in New Orleans

Louisiana State Police said on Facebook that one of the inmates was apprehended in the French Quarter using intelligence technology.
Eleven inmates — all considered to be armed and dangerous — escaped from a jail in the city of New Orleans sometime before 8:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office.
Louisiana State Police said on Facebook that one of the inmates, identified as Kendall Myles, was apprehended in the French Quarter using intelligence technology.

It was discovered that the inmates, all men, were missing during a routine headcount at the Orleans Parish Jail on Friday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Susan Hutson said they have launched a full-scale search for the missing individuals involving federal, state and other local law enforcement agencies.

Hutson urged citizens not to approach an individual if they are spotted and to instead immediately contact law enforcement.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

