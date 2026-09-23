Mississippi police arrest second man in death of Tasia Fortune, woman found hanging from tree

Police in Mississippi have arrested a second man in the death of a Black woman found hanging from a tree and have issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect.

Jackson police said late Tuesday that they arrested 25-year-old Earnest Lloyd Jr. in the death of 29-year-old Tasia Fortune, whose body was found hanging behind an abandoned home in the city on Aug. 3.

Like Fortune and the first man arrested, 51-year-old Jarques Ratliff, Lloyd is Black.

Ratliff was arrested in September on murder charges and has pleaded not guilty and remains jailed without bond.

Police said in a statement that they issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect, but gave no details about that person's identity.

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After Ratliff's arrest, Jackson's police chief, RaShall Brackney, said Ratliff had an "association" with Fortune, but she didn't elaborate.

Although police haven't suggested a possible motive for the killing or said whether they think race played a role, the case has attracted widespread attention because the manner of death recalled lynchings in the Southern state.

A Kentucky native, Fortune had four children and had been living in Jackson for about a decade, relatives said.

Her mother, Christy Spivey, said Fortune had struggled with homelessness in recent years, and she wasn't sure where her daughter was living at the time of her death. She said her daughter had talked recently about starting a cleaning business and was trying to get her life in order.

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