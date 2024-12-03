Manhunt underway for convicted murderer who escaped police custody

Law enforcement in California is searching for a convicted murderer who escaped from a transport van.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says officers were taking Cesar Hernandez to a court appearance at the Kern County Superior Courthouse in Delano on Monday when he "evaded staff custody, jumped out of the van."

Hernandez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, according to CDCR. He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit and white thermals.

The 34-year-old was convicted of murder in 2019 and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

"Hernandez is considered dangerous," the Delano Police Department said in a post on Instagram. "If you see him, do not approach."

Anyone with information about Hernandez's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

Law enforcement appears confident they will locate Hernandez. Officials said since 1977, 99% of offenders who escaped custody were eventually captured.