Man found guilty in deadly mass shooting at Colorado grocery store

A jury has found a man guilty of shooting and killing 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, in March 2021.

In addition to the 10 first-degree murder counts, Ahmad Alissa was found guilty of a slew of other crimes, including 38 counts of attempted murder.

Lawyers for Al Aliwi Alissa did not dispute that their client carried out the deadly shooting, but they claimed he was legally insane at the time.

RELATED STORY | Police identify victims in Alabama mass shooting that left 4 dead, 17 wounded

The verdict came after a trial, which included witness testimony from a psychologist, FBI agents and survivors of the shooting, that spanned about two weeks

Sarah Chen, a pharmacist at the supermarket, testified that she heard Alissa's voice during the shooting.

Chen recalled the shooter saying, "This is fun! This is fun! This is such fun!"

RELATED STORY | 2 students, 2 teachers killed in shooting at Georgia high school

Alissa, who was 21 years old at the time, was arrested on the same day of the shooting, but this case has been stalled by several competency hearings. Alissa was found competent to stand trial in August 2023 and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity three months later.

Scripps News Denver contributed to this story.

