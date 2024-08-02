Hunter Biden to be sentenced in federal gun case in November

A sentencing date has been set for Hunter Biden, who was found guilty of three felony counts related to lying about his illicit drug use on forms required to purchase a gun.

Judge Maryellen Noreika issued an order on Friday stating Biden would be sentenced on Nov. 13 at the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden was found guilty in a trial that lasted less than a week in June.

It was a culmination of years of investigations that prosecutors said were bolstered by Biden’s book, “Beautiful Things: A Memoir.” In the book, the president’s son admits to using drugs around the time he bought the gun.

Prosecutors argued that Biden knowingly lied about his drug use on federal gun-purchase forms in 2018. Biden's defense team unsuccessfully tried to convince the jury that the president's son was not actively using at the time of the purchase.

The guilty verdict made Biden the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a crime.

Biden faces a maximum of 25 years in prison but will likely receive a much lighter sentence since he is a first-time offender.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly said he would not pardon his son.

