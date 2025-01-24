Founder of Oath Keepers barred from entering Capitol after sentence was commuted

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, cannot enter the U.S. Capitol under his conditions of release.

A federal judge outlined the condition on Friday — following President Donald Trump's decision to commute Rhodes' 18-year prison sentence for orchestrating the January 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy related to the breach at the Capitol.

The judge's order extends to several others who were convicted following the attack, including Kelly Meggs, the leader of the Florida chapter of the far-right extremist group.

Not only are they barred from entering the Capitol, but they are also not allowed to visit Washington, D.C. without getting permission from the court.

Just hours after being inaugurated, President Donald Trump officially pardoned about 1,500 of those charged and convicted of offenses related to the Jan. 6 attacks and commuted the sentences of 14 others.

An estimated 140 police officers were assaulted on the day of the riot, including about 80 from the U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department.