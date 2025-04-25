Former New York Rep. George Santos sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for fraud, identity theft

Former Republican Rep. George Santos of New York was sentenced Friday to 87 months in prison.

Santos, who pleaded guilty in 2024 to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft as part of a plea deal, pleaded for mercy in court.

“I offer my deepest apologies,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

“I cannot rewrite the past, but I can control the road ahead.”

U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert, however, said she did not believe Santos was truly remorseful and handed down the same sentence prosecutors had requested.

"For the defendant, it was judgment day, and for his many victims including campaign donors, political parties, government agencies, elected bodies, his own family members, and his constituents, it is justice,” stated U.S. Attorney John. Durham.

Santos was allowed to walk out of the courtroom on Friday, but will have to surrender before 2 p.m. on July 25.

Santos’ brief political career was marred by controversy.

Almost immediately after his election in 2022, it was revealed that he had fabricated much of his background, including his education and work history.

A subsequent House ethics report alleged Santos knowingly caused his campaign committee to file incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission and used campaign funds for personal expenses, including luxury items and Botox injections.

Following the release of the report, the House voted 311-114 to expel him.

After being removed from the House, Santos launched a short-lived independent run for Congress. He also began offering videos on the platform Cameo, which allows people to purchase content from the former congressman.

