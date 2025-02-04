FL v. Collin Griffith: Deadly Son Murder Trial

A teenager is standing trial on charges he murdered his mother just 18 months after he killed his father, but the defendant says he acted in self-defense both times.
Collin Griffith, 17, is charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his mother, Catherine Griffith on Sept. 8, 2024. Collin claims he acted in self-defense the day his mother died and told 911 dispatchers that his mother “fell on a knife” during a “very long fight.”
Collin was in the custody of his mother, who lives in southwest Florida, at the time of the murder, but had fled to his grandmother’s house in central Florida after an argument over chores. Prosecutors say Catherine went to get her son to bring him home on Sept. 8, and within 30 minutes of her arrival witnesses said they saw Collin dragging her by her hair.
Collin was previously arrested on charges of domestic violence in Nov. 2023 for an incident with his mother. At that time, a police recording captured him telling his grandmother and deputies that he did not want to be returned to his mother’s custody. “I’m in a constant state of fight or flight,” Collin told deputies at the time. “If I think she’s going to do something, even if she’s not, I might act. I’m not going to, like, go crazy or anything, but I’m not sure, honestly.”
Eighteen months before his mother’s death, Collin wascharged with first-degree murder after shooting his father to death in Oklahoma. Prosecutors dropped the charges less than a month later, saying they “could not disprove Collin’s assertion of self-defense.” Prosecutors in Florida have pointed to texts they say show Catherine was threatening to reveal that Collin had not acted in self-defense in that case. While the jury will hear that Collin shot and killed someone in self-defense, the judge ruled that they will not hear the victim’s name or learn that he was the defendant’s father.
DAILY TRIAL UPDATES
DAY 5 – 2/4/25
- In their closing argument, prosecutors focused on Collin Griffith’s hatred for his mother and her brutal murder. Griffith is standing trial for stabbing death of Cathy Griffith.
- In their closing argument, Collin Griffith’s defense asks the jury if it’s reasonable that Cathy Griffith knew the outcome when she allegedly picked up a knife and threatened her son. The defense argues Collin acted in self-defense.
DAY 4 – 2/3/25
- The state rests their case-in-chief.
- Susan Dethman (mother of victim Cathy Griffith and grandmother of Collin Griffith) takes the stand.
- Says that in January 2024 there was a time Collin stayed with her for weeks and Cathy forgot where Collin was.
- Tells the jury about multiple instances in which Cathy allegedly attempted suicide.
- Relays how Cathy often became estranged from family members, periodically cut them out of their life, stopped speaking to them, etc.
- Recalls multiple instances of Cathy’s supposed history of telling lies.
- Claims Cathy was violent to Collin: Beat him with a belt, made him do pushups, held a weight over his head while he ran in place.
- Says Cathy once handed Collin a gun and instructed him to kill her.
- Says Cathy complained about having to get up early to bring Collin to school.
- On cross, was questioned about why she wasn’t more afraid of Collin — since he’d already killed and been violent in the past.
- Says she speaks to Collin in jail on the phone 3X a week: She encourages him to pear and read the Bible; and she advises him on eating habits (she’s a dietician).
- Admits she loves her grandson and doesn’t want to see him go to prison — she believes he did NOT murder Cathy.
- Susan is questioned about the fact that Cathy was impregnated at the age of 13.
- Accused of being “quick to throw dirt” on her “dead daughter.”
- Admits that when Collin lived with his dad, he wanted to live with his mom, and that his mom wanted to improve her son’s life and was happy that he wanted to live with her because she felt like she’d missed out on years of his life.
- Recalls a dinner conversation in which Cathy threatened to take away Collin’s XBox and phone, and how Collin got angry and wanted to fight Cathy.
- Admits Collin took a small blade kitchen knife from her home, but says he told her he needed it. Says that later that same day, Cathy told her she feared for her safety.
- After calling Collin’s grandmother to the stand, the defense rests its case.
- Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4.
DAY 3 – 1/31/25
- Dr. David Garavan, medical examiner and forensic pathologist takes the witness stand.
- Deascribes Cathy’s neck wound as: Large, gaping, likely came from a single blade.
- Says the knife went through her esophagus, wind pipe, vocal chord, and came out on the other side.
- Says of all the knife/stabbing deaths he’s examined, most were homicides, some were accidents, NONE were suicides.
- Classifies Cathy’s manner of death as homicide, meaning: Wound was inflicted by another person, wound is NOT consistent with someone falling on a knife.
- Judge explains to Dr. Garavan that he can’t talk about Collin’s father’s death. Attorneys aren’t even going to tell the jury his dad is dead, or that he was killed, or that Collin had anything to do with it. Clarifies that if witness violates this order, he could be jailed or fined, and a mistrial might be declared.
- Judge reminds witness to listen carefully, don’t offer opinions, and ONLY answer what’s asked.
- Robert Walantas, father of the victim (Cathy) and grandfather of the defendant (Collin), takes the stand.
- Recalled Collin becoming aggravated with his mom and grandma, recalled his grandson saying something like: I’m tired of these two bitches/want to see them bleed out.
- Says Cathy told him that Collin threatened her and her mom (Collin’s grandma) with killing them; but maintained she still wanted a relationship with her son and to have him home.
- Det. Danny Peters is recalled to the stand as text messages between Collin and Cathy are displayed.
- Reads messages aloud, such as: you said you hated me and I was an evil bitch – my dad is sending the recording of you planning my murder – good luck hiring a good lawyer.
- Texts from Cathy to Collin said things about shutting down his phone, canceling his car insurance, selling his car, pulling him out of school.
- Says one of the last things on the Ring cam before Cathy’s death was her telling Collin to either get in the car and follow her or she was going to call the cops.
- On cross, Peters says that Cathy didn’t follow through on threats like getting the car towed, etc.
- Is questioned about Ring video in which Cathy says she cut her own hand trying to open a jar.
- Defense suggests that maybe the chatter about murder was from a video game like Roblox.
DAY 1 – 1/29/25
- Forensic investigator Brandy Bange described Collin’s demeanor as emotionless for the entire 20-30 minutes she spent with him.
- Bange photographed Collin, swabbed blood on him. Said he had no defensive wounds on his hands.Sgt. Michael Schneider recalled being dispatched to a crisis unit at a behavioral center to help with the release of a potentially violent patient. That patient was Collin.
- Said Collin walked up to him and said: “I need to be Baker Acted.” When the Sgt. asked why, Collin said either he will kill himself or his mother.
- Deputy Alexander Sharp testified about coming in contact with Collin, his mother, and his grandmother.
- Described Collin as calm, said his mom seemed nervous, quiet, and scared of her son. She had injuries that were documented and photographed which included redness and bruising on her stomach — Collin had apparently kneed his mom and kicked her with a shoe.
- Mom told Schneider that Collin was unhappy because she was taking away his X-Box and phone
- Said that Collin told him his mom punched him first. He said his mom punched him in the face but there was no redness or bruising. Collin said he defended himself by kneeing Cathy (his mom) and knocking her to ground.
- Deputy Keri Welch told the jury that Collin had made statements about harming his mom and grandma, that he had done it before and would do it again; he suggested he might push them out of a car, stab them or shoot them.
- She placed Collin back under the Baker Act.
- Clarified that YES: when Collin said he had done it before, he was referring to the fact that he had killed before and could again?
- On cross, testified that Collin said he felt unsafe at home and wished to stay at the Baker Act facility.
- Det. Lacey Venoniani said she heard Collin say on several occasions that he’d harm, hurt or kill his mom.
- Admitted that Cathy was sometimes too soft on Collin; but it was clear Cathy loved her son and was willing to accept her fate if it meant she could spend more time with him.
- DCF eventually returned Collin to his mom and Det. Venoniani said if it was up to her, she’d have separated them. She did not think mother and son should live together.
- Collin told the detective that he’d rather be in jail, a psych ward, or foster care than with Cathy.
- The detective was close with Cathy and knew she had threatened and attempted suicide in the past. She also knew that Cathy’s ex was abusive toward her.
- Said Collin was manipulative, yet respectful to his grandma and anyone who bought him stuff.
- Det. Venoniani said Collin got furious when he was told “no,” and that he loved that Cathy took him on cruises, bought him unlimited Starbucks, bought him video games, a cell phone, etc. BUT he’d get furious if she asked him to do chores like take out the trash.
- Corporal Joella Moore said that Collin had spoken to her about having different personas: Collin 1 and Collin 2: Collin 1 just wants to survive. Collin 2 protects him and kills for him.
- Said she heard Collin say that say Collin 1 would let him kill his mom.
- Det. Danny Peters recalled a voice message Cathy had sent Collin which said something like: I put your Starbucks outside because you threw a temper tantrum.
- Said that they had argued because Cathy wanted help hanging something in the house.
- Ahead of opening statements, the defendant asked to be excused from the courtroom during the playing of the 911 call.
- In their opening statement, prosecutors said Collin Griffith stabbed his mother, Cathy Griffith, with such force that the knife went through her neck and out the other side, killing her.
- Prosecutor Mark Levine details Collin’s domestic violence history and struggling relationship with his mother.
- Text messages reveal Cathy had digital evidence of Collin threatening to harm her and statements regarding the death of his father.
- Public defender Amy Thornhill tells the jury that Cathy was “unpredictable, erratic” and went into “rages”
- Neighbor Nancy Jones testified about seeing Collin and Cathy fighting shortly before she was killed.
- In Collin’s 911 call, he tells a dispatcher his mother was hurt after falling on a knife.