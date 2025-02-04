FL v. Collin Griffith: Deadly Son Murder Trial

A teenager is standing trial on charges he murdered his mother just 18 months after he killed his father, but the defendant says he acted in self-defense both times.

Collin Griffith, 17, is charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his mother, Catherine Griffith on Sept. 8, 2024. Collin claims he acted in self-defense the day his mother died and told 911 dispatchers that his mother “fell on a knife” during a “very long fight.”

Collin was in the custody of his mother, who lives in southwest Florida, at the time of the murder, but had fled to his grandmother’s house in central Florida after an argument over chores. Prosecutors say Catherine went to get her son to bring him home on Sept. 8, and within 30 minutes of her arrival witnesses said they saw Collin dragging her by her hair.

Collin was previously arrested on charges of domestic violence in Nov. 2023 for an incident with his mother. At that time, a police recording captured him telling his grandmother and deputies that he did not want to be returned to his mother’s custody. “I’m in a constant state of fight or flight,” Collin told deputies at the time. “If I think she’s going to do something, even if she’s not, I might act. I’m not going to, like, go crazy or anything, but I’m not sure, honestly.”

Eighteen months before his mother’s death, Collin wascharged with first-degree murder after shooting his father to death in Oklahoma. Prosecutors dropped the charges less than a month later, saying they “could not disprove Collin’s assertion of self-defense.” Prosecutors in Florida have pointed to texts they say show Catherine was threatening to reveal that Collin had not acted in self-defense in that case. While the jury will hear that Collin shot and killed someone in self-defense, the judge ruled that they will not hear the victim’s name or learn that he was the defendant’s father.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 5 – 2/4/25

In their closing argument, prosecutors focused on Collin Griffith’s hatred for his mother and her brutal murder. Griffith is standing trial for stabbing death of Cathy Griffith.

WATCH: State: Cathy Griffith Left This World Knowing Her Son ‘Butchered Her‘

In their closing argument, Collin Griffith’s defense asks the jury if it’s reasonable that Cathy Griffith knew the outcome when she allegedly picked up a knife and threatened her son. The defense argues Collin acted in self-defense.

WATCH: Collin Griffith’s Defense: Reasonable Cathy Committed ‘Suicide By Son’?



DAY 4 – 2/3/25

The state rests their case-in-chief.

Susan Dethman (mother of victim Cathy Griffith and grandmother of Collin Griffith) takes the stand.

Says that in January 2024 there was a time Collin stayed with her for weeks and Cathy forgot where Collin was. Tells the jury about multiple instances in which Cathy allegedly attempted suicide. Relays how Cathy often became estranged from family members, periodically cut them out of their life, stopped speaking to them, etc. Recalls multiple instances of Cathy’s supposed history of telling lies.

WATCH: Collin Griffith’s Grandmother Says Victim Had History of Lying Claims Cathy was violent to Collin: Beat him with a belt, made him do pushups, held a weight over his head while he ran in place. Says Cathy once handed Collin a gun and instructed him to kill her. Says Cathy complained about having to get up early to bring Collin to school. On cross, was questioned about why she wasn’t more afraid of Collin — since he’d already killed and been violent in the past. Says she speaks to Collin in jail on the phone 3X a week: She encourages him to pear and read the Bible; and she advises him on eating habits (she’s a dietician). Admits she loves her grandson and doesn’t want to see him go to prison — she believes he did NOT murder Cathy. Susan is questioned about the fact that Cathy was impregnated at the age of 13. Accused of being “quick to throw dirt” on her “dead daughter.”

WATCH: Attorney: ‘You’re Really Quick To Throw Dirt on Your Dead Daughter’ Admits that when Collin lived with his dad, he wanted to live with his mom, and that his mom wanted to improve her son’s life and was happy that he wanted to live with her because she felt like she’d missed out on years of his life. Recalls a dinner conversation in which Cathy threatened to take away Collin’s XBox and phone, and how Collin got angry and wanted to fight Cathy. Admits Collin took a small blade kitchen knife from her home, but says he told her he needed it. Says that later that same day, Cathy told her she feared for her safety.

After calling Collin’s grandmother to the stand, the defense rests its case.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4.

DAY 3 – 1/31/25