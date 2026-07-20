FBI says person in custody after 'incendiary device' set off outside New York federal building

A person whom authorities say deployed an incendiary device outside a New York federal building Monday morning was taken into custody, the FBI said.

The FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force was investigating the eruption of smoke and flames outside of 26 Federal Plaza, the FBI said in a statement. The New York Fire Department said they were called at about 8:30 a.m. and initial reports were for an outdoor fire.

The individual in custody, whose name has not been released, was carrying anti-ICE material, according to preliminary information gathered by law enforcement and described by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation by name.

The New York Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital, but their injuries weren't life-threatening.

"What occurred outside 26 Federal Plaza this morning was deeply disturbing," New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on social media. "I'm relieved no one was seriously injured and that a suspect is in custody."

Mamdani said his team was in touch with police and will support the federal investigation.

The building at 26 Federal Plaza houses a number of government offices — including the New York office of the FBI — and an immigration court where many migrants have been arrested after leaving hearings.

Videos and photos from the scene showed a fire with a plume of smoke on the sidewalk outside the building, as well as officers restraining a person and taking them away.