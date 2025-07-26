U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Father arrested after Phoenix police save 4 children from hot car

Officials say the inside of the car was 125 degrees under the hot afternoon sun.
Phoenix PD saves kids from hot car
Phoenix PD
Posted
and last updated

A man has been arrested after four children were rescued from a hot car and taken to a hospital.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix police were called to the area of 24th and Madison Streets for reports of multiple children being left in a car.

When officers arrived, they located the car with four children, under the age of 10, inside.

Police say the car was turned off and the windows were rolled up.

Officers immediately gained access to the car and got all of the children out. They were given water and put into a police cruiser with air conditioning to help cool them down.

Phoenix Fire crews were called to the scene to treat the children.

Officials say the inside of the car was 125 degrees. The children's temperatures, after being rescued, were reportedly near 100º.

They were all taken to a hospital to be treated for heat-related issues. They are all expected to recover, according to Phoenix Police Department officials.

Officers located the father of the children, identified as 38-year-old Ascencio Largo, inside a nearby business.

It was later learned that Largo entered the business just under an hour before officers arrived at the scene.

Largo was arrested and booked into jail to face multiple felony related charges.

The Department of Child Safety was contacted about the incident and is investigating.

An investigation remains ongoing.

