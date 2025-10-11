Canadian border authorities crack down on drug smuggling through commercial trucks

Canadian border officials say they are intensifying efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking after witnessing a rise in narcotics entering through the United States via commercial trucks at southern Ontario border crossings.

The Canadian Border Services Agency reports that criminal organizations increasingly use commercial vehicles to transport cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl across the Ambassador Bridge and Blue Water Bridge connecting Detroit to Windsor and Sarnia.

"Criminals will use whatever means necessary to try and smuggle," said An Nguyen, director with the CBSA.

Recent seizures highlight the scale of the problem. On Aug. 13 and 14, authorities intercepted more than 750 pounds of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge coming from the U.S. In July, another bust at the same location yielded 197 kilograms of cocaine valued at nearly $25 million. Late May saw Canadian authorities stop nearly 188 kilograms of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge.

"We have the busiest border crossings in the country. A lot of seizures we see happening are occurring at Blue Water Bridge, or Ambassador Bridge," Nguyen said.

CBSA Cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge

The director, formerly a border officer himself, now oversees collaboration with American law enforcement to address what has become a massive challenge requiring extensive resources and cutting-edge technology.

"In 2025 alone, the first seven months we've seized almost 1.4 metric tons of cocaine," Nguyen said.

The seized cocaine is valued at over $170 million.

Border services officials say drivers suspected of working for criminal organizations like drug cartels and motorcycle gangs often disguise illegal shipments as everyday products. Those flagged for inspection are taken from the bridges to nearby facilities for thorough searches using advanced X-ray technology.

"It could be anything. Usually, it's something mundane like building materials, grocery items. Fruits and stuff like that," Nguyen said.

WXYZ An Nguyen

The agency employs specially trained officers who analyze human behavior and look for inconsistencies in drivers' stories about transporting goods.

"They try to blend in and usually have a story about why they are transporting goods," Nguyen said.

Highly trained K-9 units assist in detecting various narcotics. The agency also utilizes advanced scanning equipment that allows officers to examine truck contents without completely unloading cargo.

One commercial truck driver expressed support for the enhanced security measures.

"If it's for the betterment of security and all aspects of both countries, so be it," Tony Mendes, a driver, said.

"All the drugs and whatever that could possibly come through. I think it's imperative," he added.

With thousands of trucks crossing daily into Sarnia and Windsor, and the new Gordie Howe International Bridge under construction, Nguyen acknowledges the challenge continues to grow.

"It's completely critical. We see what happens, effect of drugs in our communities. I don't think it'll ever stop, so our mission will never stop," Nguyen said.

Canadian authorities say those caught smuggling face lengthy prison sentences or deportation.

This article was written by Simon Shaykhet for the Scripps News Group in Detroit.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.