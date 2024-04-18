Bond denied for 'God's Misfits' defendants charged in women's deaths

An Oklahoma judge ordered public defenders to represent four members of an anti-government group who appeared in court Wednesday on charges of kidnapping and killing two Kansas women.

The judge also entered not-guilty pleas and denied bail for Tifany Adams, 54, and her boyfriend, Tad Cullum, 43, both of Keyes, Oklahoma, as well as Cole and Cora Twombly of Texhoma, Oklahoma.

Texas County Associate District Judge Clark Jett assigned the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System to represent all four defendants, OIDS Executive Director Tim Laughlin told The Associated Press. Laughlin declined to comment about any details of the case or the defendants, citing his agency's policy.

"The reason we don't comment is to protect our clients' privileges and our clients' interest throughout the trial process," Laughlin said.

All four are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in the killing of 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley of Hugoton, Kansas, who disappeared on March 30 while driving to Oklahoma to pick up Butler's children and attend a birthday party.

During an interview with investigators, Adams, the children's grandmother, admitted she was responsible for the deaths of Butler and Kelley, according to a prosecutor's motion for the defendants to be held without bond.

2 bodies found amid arrests over missing preacher's wife and friend 2 bodies found amid arrests over missing preacher's wife and friend Both bodies are being taken to a medical examiner's office for identification and to determine a cause and manner of death. LEARN MORE

"Adams, Cullum, Cora and Cole have resources sufficient to organize and execute a complex murder," OSBI Lt. Amie Gates wrote in an affidavit. "Therefore, they also have the resources to flee if given the opportunity."

Adam and Cullum also own numerous firearms, and Cullum had a rifle, ammunition, body armor and a "go-bag" prepared at his home, the affidavit says.

Authorities say Adams and Butler were in the middle of a bitter custody battle. Kelley, a pastor's wife, went along with Butler as a court-approved observer to supervise the visit. They never showed up for the party, setting off a two week search that ended with the two couples' arrests on Saturday and the discovery of the bodies on Sunday.

Arrest affidavits painted a gruesome picture of the scene where the women's car was found, not far from the rural highway intersection where Butler had arranged to pick up her son and daughter from Adams. Investigators found blood on the road and Butler's glasses near a broken hammer.

According to a witness who spoke to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents, all four suspects were part of "an anti-government group that had a religious affiliation." The affidavits said they called themselves "God's Misfits" and held regular meetings at the home of the Twomblys and another couple who Adams said watched the children the day the women disappeared.

Relatives of Tad Cullum and the Twomblys have not returned phone messages seeking comment. Tifany Adams' stepmother, Elise Adams, said she had no information to share.