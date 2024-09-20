Body found in Kentucky confirmed to be interstate shooting suspect

DNA evidence has confirmed that the body found near an interstate in rural Kentucky is that of Joseph Couch. He was a suspect in the Sept. 7 shooting that injured five people.

“Due to extreme decomposition of the body, the soft tissue DNA test was inconclusive, but today we were able to use bone from the suspect to get a positive identification,” said Dr. Bill Ralston, chief medical examiner for Kentucky.

Couch's body was found in "deep brush" 11 days after the attack.

“This manhunt was the biggest team effort I have seen in my almost 30-year law enforcement career," said Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip "PJ" Burnett. "We will forever be grateful for the assistance and resources provided by our local, state and federal partners.”

A motive for the shooting has not been released. However, The Associated Press reports that Couch sent a text message to a woman prior to the shooting that said he was going to “kill a lot of people.” He reportedly sent another text message that stated he was going to "kill myself afterwards.”

Authorities have collected numerous pieces of evidence in their investigation, including a high-powered rifle.

The Associated Press reports that Couch was a member of the Army Reserve from 2013 to 2019.