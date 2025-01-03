Biden to visit New Orleans Monday and grieve with families of terror attack victims

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to New Orleans on Monday and grieve with the families impacted by the New Year's morning terror attack.

Fourteen people were killed when a man drove a truck into a crowd of revelers early Wednesday morning.

The White House said Biden would meet with officials who have responded to the attack during his visit.

The attacker, who was killed moments after driving into the crowd, was identified as a former member of the U.S. Army. Authorities said he recorded a series of videos in which he said he wanted to kill his family and join ISIS in the hours before he sped onto a busy Bourbon Street.

On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigations released new photos of the attacker taken an hour before the incident, showing him in a long brown coat and black glasses. The FBI said the attacker was seen placing pipe bombs along the French Quarter.

Authorities initially stated that they believed the attacker did not act alone. However, on Thursday, they said new evidence shows that he was the sole perpetrator of the attack.

