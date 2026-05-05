U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
U.S. NewsCrime

Actions

At least two killed in shooting at Texas shopping center

Carrollton Chief Roberto Arredondo said the shooting was not a random act of gunfire and that the victims knew the attacker, who was later arrested.
A man shot five people in Texas on Tuesday, killing two, in a city north of Dallas, police said. Here's what we know so far. (Scripps News)
At least two killed in shooting at Texas shopping center
Texas Shooting
Posted
and last updated

A man shot five people in Texas on Tuesday, killing two of them, at a shopping center north of Dallas, police said.

It was not a random act of violence and the victims knew the attacker, Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo said.

“We don’t know exactly what the meeting was about, but we understand it to be a business relation,” he continued.

After a short chase on foot, the 69-year-old suspect was arrested about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away at a grocery store, police said.

Video posted online showed officers with their guns drawn as they walked past doors at K Towne Plaza in an area of the city known as Koreatown. Agents from the FBI and another federal agency were among law enforcement at the scene.

Carrollton, population 130,000, is 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Dallas. More than 4,000 residents are of Korean descent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In the last 20 years, it has grown into a thriving Koreatown for the metro Dallas area, thanks to Korean investors. It’s anchored by big-box businesses like H Mart as well as dozens of restaurants serving everything from Korean fried chicken to shaved ice desserts.

The city is also home to multiple Korean churches from Baptist to Presbyterian.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Most Recent

U.S. News
Court TV logo

WATCH LIVE: Court TV is your front row seat to justice.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.