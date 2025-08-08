U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Suspect pronounced deceased following shooting incident at Emory University in Atlanta

One officer was injured in the shooting. Police say there is no continued threat to the campus or the surrounding community.
Authorities are focusing on the area of Emory Point, a mixed-use development near Emory University, where many students live and hang out. (Scripps News)
Active shooter reported at Emory University
Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Emory University.
Police say a single suspect is deceased following a shooting incident on the Atlanta campus of Emory University.

The Atlanta Police Department said Friday afternoon there was "no ongoing threat" to the campus or community.

One police officer was injured while responding to the shooting, officials say.

Earlier Friday afternoon, an alert was sent to people on the campus, telling them to "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT." The shelter in place order for the University has now been lifted.

Authorities are encouraging residents to avoid the area.

Authorities responded to a CVS at Emory Point, a mixed-use development near the school's campus.

No other information has been released. The Atlanta Police Department says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

