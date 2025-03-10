14-year-old boy charged in killing of New Jersey police officer

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in the killing of a Newark, New Jersey, police officer Friday evening during a shootout between authorities and a group of teenagers.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stevens II said in a press conference that the suspect — who was not identified likely because they are a minor — has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of illegal weapons. He added that the boy is currently hospitalized and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the shootout.

"Obviously this is a continuing investigation, so we're not going to be able to talk much more about the circumstances until the investigation continues to evolve," Stevens said. "However, I will say this, obviously any sort of a gun interaction like this is the sort of thing that happens far too often and we need to do everything we can to make sure we limit those, if not eradicate those to the extent that we can."

One gun was recovered from the scene of the crime, Stevens said. He added that four other individuals were also detained and questioned by authorities, but didn't provide information about what led to or started the shootout.

Joseph Azcona, 26, a five-year veteran with the force, was identified as the officer slain in the incident. According to The Associated Press, Azcona was working to capture a suspect involved in an illegal weapons operation when he was fired upon while inside his vehicle.

Officials said another officer was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot.

"The thing to remember, primarily, is that the officers involved are heroes," Stevens said. "They're everyday heroes that work the streets of the city of Newark and cities and municipalities like it."