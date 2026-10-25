11-year-old, other minors among 11 shot near Florida A&M University stadium

A shooting near a college stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, left 11 people with gunshot wounds Saturday night, officials said.

Among the victims near Florida A&M University were six juveniles, including an 11-year-old, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell told reporters at a news conference late Saturday. No deaths had been reported, police said.

The shooting took place just hours after a homecoming football game at the stadium, where the Arkansas–Pine Bluff Golden Lions beat the Florida A&M Rattlers 31-28. It’s unclear whether the shooting was connected to the game.

In addition to those shot, a victim’s grandmother was injured while fleeing the scene near Florida A&M’s Bragg Memorial Stadium.

As of Sunday morning, five victims had been released from the hospital, while six remained hospitalized, Tallahassee police said. Of those still being treated, one was in critical condition, police said.

There have been at least 383 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.

The police chief told reporters the shooting likely stemmed from an altercation between two to three individuals and that the department’s Violent Crimes Unit would lead the ongoing investigation.

Tallahassee police detectives have reviewed digital evidence and canvassed the area, police said in a statement Sunday.

“We need our community’s help. No detail is too small, and no piece of information should go unreported,” the statement said. “If you know something, please share it with our detectives. Your information could be the key to holding those responsible accountable.”

Investigators established a tip hotline and a link for people to submit evidence.

“As our detectives work to determine exactly what happened and identify those responsible, we remain committed to getting answers for these families.”

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey called the incident a “truly horrific and heartbreaking tragedy.”

“Tonight and in the days ahead, the FAMU family is not alone. Our entire community stands with you,” Dailey wrote on X.

Florida A&M said in a statement late Saturday it was “aware of an incident that occurred near campus on Perry Street on the evening of October 24.”

“Our hearts go out to the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident. While the campus remains safe, individuals are encouraged to avoid the area to allow law enforcement to conduct its investigation,” the statement added.

Homecoming events at Florida A&M, a historically Black university with nearly 10,000 students enrolled, took place throughout the past week and had been scheduled to conclude Sunday, according to the university’s homecoming schedule.

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