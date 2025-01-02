10 people hurt after gunshots were fired toward crowd at NYC nightclub

The New York City Department is searching for as many as four gunmen who opened fire outside the Amazura Nightclub early Thursday morning.

Investigators say as many as 30 shots were fired into a crowd of people at the club. Before the gunmen took off in a gray Infiniti with out-of-state plates,

10 people were hurt, although it's unclear if they all suffered gunshot wounds or were hurt in the scramble as the shots were being fired. Police said all 10 victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

The 10 victims included six females and four males, officials said.

NYPD says this does not appear to be a terror-related incident and they are looking into potential ties to gang violence.

"There's zero tolerance for these senseless shootings, these horrible acts of violence on our streets. And those responsible for this crime will be apprehended and brought to justice," said Philip Rivera, NYPD chief of patrol.