Child dies after being struck by tractor at Halloween hayride in Tennessee

A child has tragically died after accidentally being run over by a tractor while playing near a Halloween-themed hayride in Tennessee.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said it, along with Hamilton County EMS and the Highway 58 Fire Department, responded Friday night to a call about a juvenile that had been "struck by a tractor" near the 8200 block of Highway 58 in the southeastern part of the state.

"Upon arrival, HCSO deputies spoke with a chaperone for a group of juveniles that had been playing near a hay ride tractor route and were behind some bushes trying to scare some hay riders at the Haunted Hilltop Halloween event," the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Deputies were told that one of the juveniles had attempted to jump on the trailer and had possibly slipped and fallen underneath the wheels and was found unresponsive."

Authorities said the unnamed child was pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to their injuries.

"The HCSO family extends our thoughts and sympathy to the family of the deceased juvenile, as well as the others who witnessed the tragic event," police said. "We ask the community also keep this family in their prayers during this difficult time."

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are working in conjunction with the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office to investigate the incident.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and offered no further information at this time.