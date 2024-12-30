CDC data shows surge in norovirus cases in parts of the US

You may want to be extra careful sharing food and drinks as cases of the highly-infectious stomach bug known as norovirus are surging in parts of the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 91 cases of norovirus reported during the first week of December, an increase from 69 outbreaks just a week prior.

Norovirus is spread through direct contact with an infected person, touching contaminated surfaces, or consuming contaminated food or drinks. Symptoms include sudden vomiting and diarrhea, as well as nauseau, stomach pain, body aches, headache and fever.

Dr. Stuart Ray, professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, told Scripps News that while he's not 100% sure about all the things that drive this virus, he believes that crowding and low humidity play a big role.

"There's a seasonal pattern, and this is very consistent with the seasonal pattern we see in rises in the winter," said Ray.

While there's no medication to treat norovirus, most people who contract it start feeling better within a few days. Doctors say it's important to stay hydrated and frequently wash your hands — especially before meals.

Wiping down surfaces with a disinfectant can also help you stay protected.