3 dead, 9 missing after boat overturns off California beach

Three people were found dead and nine others were missing after a panga overturned in the waters off Torrey Pines State Beach in California Monday morning, according to authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the area just after 6:30 a.m. due to a report of a capsized boat.

According to a Coast Guard official, three people were killed in the crash, four people were located and needed medical assistance, and nine others were considered unaccounted for. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office says the people who died were all men.

First responders told Scripps News Group they found 17 lifejackets on the boat; however, that's not an official word for how many people may have been on the panga. A City of Del Mar official told Scripps News Group that the four people that were rescued were taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital for treatment.

Although the Coast Guard has referred to the missing people as "aliens" in some of its communication with Scripps News Group, this incident has not been confirmed as a human smuggling operation as of 11:30 a.m.

The following agencies responded to search for any survivors:

U.S. Coast Guard

San Diego County Sheriff's Office

U.S. Border Patrol

Del Mar Fire Department

Encinitas Fire Department

Department of Homeland Security

Border Patrol and DHS agents were seen searching the streets in the area to see if anybody who may have survived ran into the neighborhoods near the crash site.

ABC 10News Approximate location of the panga crash in Del Mar on Monday, May 5, 2025.

