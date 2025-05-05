Watch Now
3 dead, 9 missing after boat overturns off California beach

Officials had no other details about those on board, including the three who died. It was also unclear if anyone made it to shore on their own and left the area.
Denis Poroy/AP
Del Mar lifeguards looks over a capsized boat on the beach Monday, May 5, 2025, in at Torrey Pines State beach in San Diego, Calif.
California Capsized Boat
Three people were found dead and nine others were missing after a panga overturned in the waters off Torrey Pines State Beach in California Monday morning, according to authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the area just after 6:30 a.m. due to a report of a capsized boat.

Panga overturns off Torrey Pines State Beach; 3 dead, 9 missing

According to a Coast Guard official, three people were killed in the crash, four people were located and needed medical assistance, and nine others were considered unaccounted for. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office says the people who died were all men.

First responders told Scripps News Group they found 17 lifejackets on the boat; however, that's not an official word for how many people may have been on the panga. A City of Del Mar official told Scripps News Group that the four people that were rescued were taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital for treatment.

Although the Coast Guard has referred to the missing people as "aliens" in some of its communication with Scripps News Group, this incident has not been confirmed as a human smuggling operation as of 11:30 a.m.

The following agencies responded to search for any survivors:

  • U.S. Coast Guard
  • San Diego County Sheriff's Office
  • U.S. Border Patrol
  • Del Mar Fire Department
  • Encinitas Fire Department
  • Department of Homeland Security

Border Patrol and DHS agents were seen searching the streets in the area to see if anybody who may have survived ran into the neighborhoods near the crash site.

PANGA BOAT CRASH LOCATION 5/5/25
Approximate location of the panga crash in Del Mar on Monday, May 5, 2025.

This story was originally published by Jermaine Ong with the Scripps News Group.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

