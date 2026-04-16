Audio captures pilots making animal noises on emergency channel at Reagan National Airport

An audio recording from an air traffic control tower at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., is circulating on social media after capturing what appears to be two airline pilots making animal noises over an emergency channel.

While some consider the audio to be pilots blowing off steam, others call it inappropriate given last year's mid-air collision that claimed the lives of 67 people at the same airport.

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"Meow, meow," one of the pilots said.

"You guys, uh, you need to be professional pilots," another person responded.

"Meow, meow, meow, meow," the pilot said. The meows were followed by separate dog sounds from another pilot.

"This is why you still fly [regional jets]," the person responded back.

It remains unclear which airline, plane or flight was responsible for the nonessential meows and barks. American, Delta and United are the three airlines that fly regional jets into and out of the airport.

The incident also raises questions about whether the pilots were flying below 10,000 feet at the time. At lower altitudes, pilots are required to focus solely on the flight and the aircraft.

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The Federal Aviation Administration said the agency investigates all potential violations of regulations, including the rule prohibiting non-essential conversations below 10,000 feet.