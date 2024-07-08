At least 2 dead, 19 injured in shooting at Detroit block party

A shooting in Detroit left at least 2 people dead and at least 19 other people injured, Michigan State Police said.

The shooting happened on the east side of the city during a block party early Sunday morning.

Images of the scene from Scripps News Detroit show a three-block perimeter set up by police as their investigation continued into Sunday afternoon.

SCENE VIDEO: Police investigate after two dead, 19 injured in shooting on Detroit's East Side

State police were joined by Detroit city police as part of a homicide task force searched for clues on a suspect or suspects. Police said they didn't immediately have a suspect in custody.

Related stories:



By Sunday evening a police spokesperson said authorities would be "implementing a comprehensive new strategy regarding block parties" and said authorities would "provide full details" by next week when they brief the public along with the city's mayor.

SCENE VIDEO: Police investigate after two dead, 19 inured in mass shooting on city's east side

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield said in a statement, "I was saddened and utterly disgusted to learn of today's early morning mass shooting on Detroit's east side, where 21 young people, average age of 19, were shot with two of them succumbing to their injuries."

Sheffield said, "This unspeakable tragedy is yet another reminder that gun violence is an epidemic in Detroit and across this nation. We must chart a new course of action, and I'm calling for an all-hands-on-deck approach to ending the senseless killings and destruction of families in our community. My heart and prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones."

Officials say that anyone with information on this shooting is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

This story was originally published by Kellen Voss and Faraz Javed at Scripps News Detroit.