Appeals court upholds $5 million verdict against Trump in E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case

A federal appeals court has upheld a jury's finding that Donald Trump sexually assaulted writer E. Jean Carroll in 1996.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a written opinion on Monday upholding the $5 million award that the Manhattan jury granted to E. Jean Carroll.

"On review for abuse of discretion, we conclude that Mr. Trump has not demonstrated that the district court erred in any of the challenged rulings," the court wrote. "Further, he has not carried his burden to show that any claimed error or combination of claimed errors affected his substantial rights as required to warrant a new trial."

The longtime magazine columnist had testified at a 2023 trial that Trump turned a friendly encounter in spring 1996 into a violent attack after they playfully entered a Manhattan store’s dressing room.

Trump skipped the trial after repeatedly denying the attack ever happened. But he briefly testified at a followup trial earlier this year that resulted in an $83.3 million award. The second trial resulted from comments then-President Trump made in 2019 after Carroll first made the accusations publicly in a memoir.

Trump has insisted that the case against him was out of political retribution and repeatedly said he does not personally know Carroll.

"I have no idea who she is," he said in September. "She wrote a book and she made a ridiculous story up. She put it in her book and we're now appealing the decision."

Carroll said she plans to do good with the money from judgments against Trump.

"If it will cause him pain for me to give money to certain things, that's my intent," Carroll said, adding that she may create a fund for women who have accused Trump of sexually assaulting them.