9-year-old child dies at Hersheypark in Pennsylvania

A 9-year-old child died after an incident at Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Thursday.

According to a statement posted on social media from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company CEO John Lawn, the incident happened in the theme park's water park section, known as The Boardwalk at Hersheypark.

"From the moment our lifeguard team recognized that a child was in distress, they performed an immediate rescue followed by continuous, coordinated lifesaving efforts by our lifeguards, on-site first responders, and medical personnel," Lawn said.

The child was transported to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead.

“Our hearts break for this child and the child’s family,” Lawn wrote. “We extend our deepest condolences for their loss. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not release any personal details at this time.”

Lawn added that a thorough review of the tragedy will be conducted and that the safety of park guests remains a top priority.