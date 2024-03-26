8-year-old killed after getting drawn into hotel pool's piping

An 8-year-old girl was found dead inside of a Houston hotel's lazy river-style swimming pool, police said.

According to a press release from Houston Police, the girl was reported missing on Saturday around 5:45 p.m. at a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel. The girl's body was later found inside a large pipe in the pool area of the hotel, police said.

She was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday of an apparent drowning. Authorities said they will conduct an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

WTRK-TV reported that the girl was identified as Aliyah Lynette Jaico. The outlet reported that her family filed a lawsuit alleging that the pool's piping was malfunctioning.

In court documents obtained by WTRK and filed in Harris County District Court on Monday, the family said they rented a room at the hotel because their daughter loves to swim. They said that while swimming, she "was violently sucked into a 12 to 16-inch unsecured open gap in the swimming pool flow system of the hotel’s lazy river."

The lawsuit alleges gross negligence from the hotel.

Hilton told WTRK that it "does not own, manage, or control the day-to-day operations of the property and does not employ any of the property's staff or its third-party operators."