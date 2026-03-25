Russian energy firms linked to thousands of Ukrainian children taken during war

A new report from the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab alleges that more than 2,100 Ukrainian children have been taken from Russian-occupied areas and subjected to pro-Russia “re-education” programs, with support from major Russian energy companies.

The report links the program to Gazprom and Rosneft, alleging the companies helped facilitate the children’s transfer and indoctrination.

According to the findings, Gazprom provided thousands of vouchers that allowed Ukrainian children to attend camps promoting pro-Russian messaging.

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The report raises concerns about the scale of the impact, with thousands of children affected and potentially separated from their families.

The findings also intersect with current U.S. policy. On March 12, the Trump administration issued a 30-day waiver allowing Russian oil already at sea to reach global markets, citing the need to stabilize prices amid the conflict with Iran.

That waiver allows companies, including Gazprom and Rosneft, to continue profiting, even as they are named in allegations tied to the forcible transfer of children — an act the United Nations has said can constitute a war crime and a crime against humanity.

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