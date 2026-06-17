WNBA adding six regular-season games starting in 2027

The WNBA announced it will expand its regular-season schedule in 2027, increasing from 44 games to 50.

The league has lengthened its schedule several times in recent years. In 2025, the regular season grew by four games, from 40 to 44. In 2023, it expanded from 36 games to 40.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, teams played 34 games. When the league began in 1997, the schedule was 28 games.

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The move comes as the league continues to broaden its footprint. This year, the WNBA added its 15th franchise, the Toronto Tempo. Over the next four years, teams will debut in Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia.

The WNBA schedule still trails the NBA’s, which features 82 games.

League officials say the increase responds to growing fan demand. WNBA attendance has nearly doubled over the past three years.

“Demand for the WNBA has never been greater, and expanding to a 50-game regular season reflects the extraordinary momentum we are seeing across the league,” Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “This move reflects our commitment to growing the game and creating more opportunities for fans to watch the best players in the world and experience the extraordinary talent and competition that define the WNBA.”

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The additional games could benefit league markets, with each team gaining three more home games per year.

The league said further details on implementing the 50-game schedule will be released later.