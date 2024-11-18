Undefeated no more: NFL's Buffalo Bills hand Kansas City Chiefs first loss of the season

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are no longer the NFL's only remaining unbeaten team after the Buffalo Bills handed them their first loss of the 2024 season.

In a highly anticipated rematch of the 2023 AFC divisional playoff game, Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday edged past Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in a 30 - 21 win.

Kansas City was the league's final remaining unbeaten team heading into the day. However, the Chiefs will now drop to 9-1 on the season while the Bills — now at 9-2 — have propelled to the second place position atop the AFC with seven weeks left remaining in the season.

RELATED STORY | Tom Brady gets approval to become part owner of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders

While Kansas City was trailing for a majority of the matchup, it was a 26-yard touchdown run by Allen near the end of the game that helped seal the win for Buffalo. It also snapped a 15-game win streak for the Chiefs dating back to last season and extended the Bills' win streak to six straight.

"It's just another week 11 win," Allen said of the victory. "You know, knowing how things usually play out, we'll probably see this team again at some point. We had to get there first."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave credit to the Bills on their hard-fought win, but believes the loss is something the Chiefs can use to learn from and grow as the season progresses.

RELATED STORY | NFL's New Orleans Saints fire coach Dennis Allen after seventh straight loss

"You can use it as fuel," Mahomes said after the loss. "I mean, like I said, that's a good football team. So, nothing to hang your head on losing to them. But we feel like we could play better. So we'll get back to work and try to use this as a spark so we can be a better football team."

The Bills will be on a bye next week before hosting the 5-5 San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 1. The Chiefs, meanwhile, will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, next Sunday to take on the 3-7 Panthers.