Officer disciplined after Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill was detained near stadium

A Miami police officer has been placed on administrative duties following the brief detention of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill Sunday, just hours before his team was set to open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Following the incident involving Tyreek Hill, I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter," Miami-Dade Police Department Director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement.

Videos posted on social media showed Hill lying face down on the ground as at least four officers placed his hands behind his back and appeared to put handcuffs on him beside a vehicle.

Hill was reportedly detained for an alleged traffic violation while entering Hard Rock Stadium. He was released shortly after and still played in his team's game.

In a statement, the Dolphins said Hill safely arrived at the stadium.

"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police," the team said in a statement. “He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in an interview with "NFL Gameday Morning" that the incident was "absurd" and "upsetting."

"There's no reason why Tyreek should have been treated that way," said Rosenhaus. "This shouldn't happen to a player entering his own stadium."

Rosenhaus said he doesn't understand what violation Hill could have committed while trying to enter the stadium, but that they will be contacting his lawyers.