Trump announces DC will host 2027 NFL Draft on National Mall

President Donald Trump has announced that Washington, D.C., will host the 2027 NFL Draft — the city's first time holding the event in more than 80 years.

Trump made the announcement at the White House alongside D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"Not only are these announcements great for the NFL, but they also advance the mission of making Washington, D.C., safe and clean and beautiful," Trump said.

The draft will take place on the iconic National Mall, potentially attracting a million visitors.

The economic impact could be substantial. This year’s draft in Green Bay generated an estimated $94 million for the state of Wisconsin, according to experts.

This marks the second major NFL-related announcement for the District in just a week. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Commanders managing partner Josh Harris recently unveiled plans to build a state-of-the-art stadium on the RFK campus, bringing the team back to the city for the first time since 1996.

The enclosed stadium will seat approximately 65,000 fans and is expected to open in 2030.

